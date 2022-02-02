PSUV is Against Corrupt Officials, There will be No Impunity, Says Diosdado Cabello

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), declared the resounding condemnation of the party against any act of corruption committed by officials in public posts, and stated that the full weight of justice should fall on those who get involved in criminal activities.

Cabello emphasized that there should be no impunity in cases such as the ones that recently led to the detention of a mayor and a deputy in the state of Zulia, who had been linked to drug trafficking; and a mayor in Anzoátegui state linked to fuel mafias.

At the press conference, the PSUV leader stated bluntly, “We demand that justice be done against those who are committing crimes while in public functions. We will not be accomplices, nor do we owe solidarity to anyone.”

Cabello made it clear that, when it comes to criminal acts by public officials, the justice system and state institutions will act in accordance to the Constitution and its laws, so there should be no reason to fall for the opposition’s smear campaigns.

"Exigimos que se haga justicia contra quienes estén delinquiendo en funciones públicas. Nosotros no nos hacemos cómplices ni le debemos solidaridad absolutamente a nadie", @dcabellor.#JuegosNacionales2022 pic.twitter.com/gBdQR3Vcvb — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) January 31, 2022

“No one can say that we covered up somebody’s crime just because they are a member of the party—on the contrary,” stated Cabello. He emphasized that, with the exception of these isolated cases, PSUV leaders and members are honest and hard-working people.

Necessary and speedy justice

Cabello reiterated that the PSUV condemns all crimes and corruption committed by members of the party, and demanded that justice should be done in a timely manner.

“If someone claims to be a Chavista official and takes advantage of the role to commit crimes, they better be ready because we are coming for you,” he emphasized. “We will have an internal debate on this issue in our upcoming party congress.”

In Cabello’s opinion, the PSUV party congress will be a dose of morality so that the decisions that have to be taken would be taken. “This will be the fuel necessary to take a leap forward, instead of cutting our veins because of what happened,” he stated.

The PSUV leader reiterated that Chavismo and the PSUV leadership will strongly denounce acts of corruption in the ranks of the Bolivarian Revolution. The party is now going on the offensive to review everything that needs to be reviewed, he added.

Featured image: First Vice President of PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, asserted that corruption will be rooted out from the party and the country. Photo: Twitter/@PartidoPSUV

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

