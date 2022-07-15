This Thursday, July 14, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led a graduation ceremony of 3,894 new professionals from the Hugo Chávez Frías University of Health Sciences, whom he requested to be incorporated immediately into the public healthcare system.

“They must receive their official positions immediately,” he said from the Poliedro de Caracas during the graduation ceremony of the promotion “honoring our commitment to social medicine.”

Upon the graduates, he explained that 2,199 new community comprehensive doctors were graduating, 177 graduates in nursing and 641 associate degrees in the same area, as well as 117 graduates and 200 associates degrees in imaging.

In physiotherapy, 65 graduates and 585 associate degrees graduated, in occupational therapy two graduates and three associate degrees, in addition to five associate degrees in phonology.

“3,894 new healthcare professionals graduate, of which, just so you know, 78% are women and 22% are men,” he said.

The president told the graduates that he will support them through the construction of a plan to provide vehicles and housing for doctors and healthcare professionals.

“It will be little by little, I can’t promise you what I don’t have right now,” he said.

Powerful healthcare system

The head of state, who in March also led a graduation ceremony for doctors, asserted that “a powerful public, universal, integrated, free and quality health system must be built in Venezuela.”

“A system that is more powerful, more supportive and more scientific than anything ever known in Venezuela, Latin America and the Caribbean. So that every Venezuelan and every family has access to healthcare in their neighborhood, to family health, to community health,” the president added.

For this reason, he urged the graduates to continue their studies: “We are going to evaluate the postgraduate courses and the National Training Programs. We must guarantee the future,” he said.

The president recalled that this year’s quotas were increased to accommodate for more than 30 thousand young people who are graduating from high school.

New training plans

The Minister for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, announced that 40 thousand specialized teachers accompanied the education of these new healthcare professionals.

In addition, she reported that, among the novelties of education for medicine, a National Pharmacy Training Plan will be implemented, as well as postgraduate courses in otorhinolaryngology and ophthalmology.

Currently, the Health Sciences University has almost 30 thousand students enrolled in different National Training Programs, and an estimated 5 thousand in the National Advanced Training Programs in different specialties.

(Últimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

