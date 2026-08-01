Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega waving a flag at a public rally in Managua, July 19, 2026, during celebrations for the 47th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution. Photo: @vivanicaragua13/Meta.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega waving a flag at a public rally in Managua, July 19, 2026, during celebrations for the 47th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution. Photo: @vivanicaragua13/Meta.