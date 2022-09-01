September 1, 2022
Director of Grupo Barekat, Akbar Borandegí (left), and the Nicaraguan ambassador in Tehran, Isaac Bravo, signing a cooperation pact, August 30, 2022.

Director of Grupo Barekat, Akbar Borandegí (left), and the Nicaraguan ambassador in Tehran, Isaac Bravo, signing a cooperation pact, August 30, 2022.