Nicaragua signed a cooperation agreement with the Iranian pharmaceutical group Barekat that will allow the Central American country to access quality medicines at a lower price.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, August 30, by Napoleón Ortega, manager of the Distributor Cruz Azul Sociedad Anónima (DISCASA) of Nicaragua, and Akbar Borandegí, general director of the Barekat Pharmaceutical Group. Also present to witness the signing were Isaac Bravo, the Nicaraguan ambassador in Tehran, and Majid Salehi, the head of mission of the Iranian embassy in Managua, who participated virtually.

Thanks to this pact, Ortega assured that the Nicaraguan population will be able to benefit from quality medicines and medical supplies at a lower price.

Dr. Borandegí noted that the signing of said agreement is thanks to the will of both governments. According to the information disclosed, the purpose of the agreement is to register products and raw materials for the preparation, importation, and marketing of medicines.

Nicaragua and Iran are also developing other bilateral cooperation projects, strengthening the bonds between both countries. On May 7, Javad Oyi, Iran’s Oil Minister, at the head of a high-level commission, met in Nicaragua with the president of this country, Daniel Ortega.

At the meeting, both authorities signed cooperation agreements in the following sectors: energy, agriculture, and foreign relations, including parliamentary exchanges.

(Hispan TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV

