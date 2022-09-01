We cannot allow groups to disrupt economic recovery, Maduro said

This Wednesday, August 31, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, condemned some right-wing opposition groups who intend to disrupt the recovery and stabilization of the economy.

“I decry, as I have been doing, that there are minority sectors that are being hurt by the economic recovery of the country,” Maduro said. “They are the same ones that launch the sanctions, [and] the economic war, but Venezuela has changed, it has changed for the better, and we cannot allow them to disturb economic recovery and stabilization.”

In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, the president urged citizens to defend the progress that has been achieved, and to help generate stability in the country.

“We have to dedicate ourselves to producing and caring for the economy, so that we do not return to chaos, a product of the system of war and persecution,” Maduro said.

“The economic recovery plan that we are advancing is the banner that all Venezuelans must raise and embrace,” added the Venezuelan president. “The recovery is growing, and we are happy that we achieved it through our own efforts.”

(Ultimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

