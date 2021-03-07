President Maduro Gets Vaccinated with Russian Sputnik-V

This Saturday, March 6, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, got vaccinated with the first dose of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik-V, joining the first 100,000 citizens to be immunized with the Russian medication. The president was accompanied by his wife and National Assembly deputy, Cilia Flores, who also got the first dose.

“It hurt” was the first expression of the Head of State after getting the shot. He also showed off his good humor by imitating a Russian accent.

“It is the safest vaccine. I read an article written by Argentinian researchers assuring the high effectiveness of Sputnik-V,” said the president.

President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores receiving the first dose of Sputnik V https://t.co/4qt443g5WT — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) March 6, 2021

Hoarding and blocking

After getting vaccinated, the president decried the fact that “only 10 countries are hoarding 95% of vaccines.”

He also welcomed the fact that more than 40 countries are immunizing their populations with Sputnik-V and that the “European Union is studying it.”

At the same time, he assured that “the combination of Russian, Chinese and Cuban vaccines will allow us to secure the health [of the people].”

Regarding the guarantees, he condemned the fact that unfortunately the pressure and attacks against Venezuela have prevented his government from purchasing more vaccines.

“We made an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization, with the World Health Organization, so that $300 million that are being held illegally by the Bank of England are returned to us, but it has not been possible.”

Despite these problems and the criminal blockade, President Maduro assured that “we will guarantee vaccines to all Venezuelans.”

Sinopharm vaccination

Finally, after having been declared completely healthy and without any symptoms, President Maduro left the office where the vaccination was conducted, promising “his faith to be able to get more vaccines.”

On Monday, March 8, Venezuela will begin vaccination with the Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm.

Earlier in the week, on the first of March, 500,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine donated by President Xi Jinping arrived in the country.

Venezuela has planned to vaccinate 70% of the population and then bet on herd immunity to win the battle against COVID-19.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Maduro gets the first dose of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19.

(RedRadioVE) by Barry Cartaya

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

