This Sunday night, Venezuela’s Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Care, and Control of COVID-19 reported that 672 new infections were registered in the country in the last 24 hours, of which 666 cases were due to community transmission, and six were imported. This was reported by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on her Twitter account. It is a 94% increase from the previous day, when 346 cases were recorded.

Rodríguez reported that the state in which the largest number of new cases occurred is Miranda (272), with active infections in 16 municipalities; followed by Caracas (135), Carabobo (95), and Aragua (72). A 62-year-old woman died of the coronavirus in Miranda.

In the past week, Venezuela has doubled its number of new daily infections, whose figures remain low compared to the rest of the world.

On Saturday 16, Rodríguez reported that the Omicron BA.5 subvariant is circulating in the country, and urged citizens to get vaccinated or to reinforce their immunization. “We are at a time of growth in cases due to the circulation of an Omicron variant, BA.5, which is giving rise to cases throughout the world, and in our country it is circulating,” Rodríguez said during a visit to a health center in Carabobo state.

“I take this opportunity to call for the vaccination of our people,” Rodríguez reiterated. “Everyone should get vaccinated from the age of two, or get the booster… The vaccine protects us, the vaccine saves us.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/DD/SL

