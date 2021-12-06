Pedro Castillo Warns of Peruvian Media Scheming to Oust Him

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo warned of a media plan to attack him, indicating that a television station will show edited videos and audios with the intention of discrediting him.

“I’m sure they are up to a lot of things,” the president said. “There will be audios, videos, and many edited ones, but what they cannot do is shut us up, and alter the efforts” of the government.

RELATED CONTENT: Peru and the Washington Summit

Regarding this media operation against him, Castillo mentioned that the multimedia material will be released with the intention of ousting him, and asked his constituency “not to be surprised by some voices that want to make us fall, [and make you believe] that we are involved in acts of corruption,” as reported by Prensa Latina.

“It would be sad for a child, an adolescent, to have a president who, being a teacher, puts his hands… in the country’s budgets,” Castillo commented.

The president ruled out the possibility of his resignation in the face of procedures to impeach him initiated by the right in the Congress: “I am not going to take a step back, because I have come on your behalf to dignify the country, to command this country.”

RELATED CONTENT: OAS’ Almagro Silent on Coup Allegations in Peru

For her part, the Vice President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, declared that “we must not fuel this coup that comes not from all the congresspersons, but from some congresspersons.” The request for dismissal will be the subject of a preliminary debate on Tuesday.

At the same time, Boluarte acknowledged that the president has made mistakes, that he is now correcting, providing as an example the resignation of the Chief of Staff, Bruno Pacheco, under investigation for alleged influence peddling and illicit enrichment.

In addition, the resignation of the head of the Technical Cabinet of the Presidency, Auner Vásquez—a close collaborator of President Castillo—was made official. The vice president did not rule out more ministerial changes.

Featured image: Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.