Keiko Fujimori (left) and Roberto Sánchez, presidential candidates of the second round of th Peruvian elections, to be held on June 7, 2026. Photo: EFE/Renato Pajuelo/Fernando Gimeno/file photo.

Keiko Fujimori (left) and Roberto Sánchez, presidential candidates of the second round of th Peruvian elections, to be held on June 7, 2026. Photo: EFE/Renato Pajuelo/Fernando Gimeno/file photo.