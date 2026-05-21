During the ordinary parliamentary session, Rodríguez highlighted that the decision will benefit citizens over 60 and 70 years of age, minors, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and people with confirmed medical conditions. Among those directly benefiting, he mentioned former police officers from 2002, as well as women being prosecuted in high-profile cases, such as Samantha Hernández and Mary Perfecta Torres.

“Between yesterday and this Friday, 300 people will be released; some involved in demonstrated criminal acts, but because they are minors or over 70 years of age or because they have a medical condition, we are going beyond the Amnesty Law in granting benefits to these people,” said Jorge Rodríguez. “Among them are metropolitan police officers, the 16-year-old girl who was carrying explosives to blow up Plaza Venezuela and Plaza de la Victoria de Mayo—benefits because she is a minor. Mary Perfecta Torres was involved in the Plaza Venezuela bombing case but is over 70 years of age.”

Rodríguez reaffirmed the commitment to advancing the fight against corruption and definitively cleaning up the justice system: “We are serious about the fight against corruption. We are serious about the fight against impunity. We are serious about cleaning up Venezuela’s justice system. We are serious about jailing criminal judges, thieving judges, and unscrupulous prosecutors. We mean it. Whatever the cost. Whatever the pain. Whatever the surprise.”