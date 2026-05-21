The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) issued an urgent call for the unity of parties, social movements, unions, student federations, and popular organizations worldwide, to form a political and diplomatic front in defense of Cuba, in light of the threats of invasion made by US President Donald Trump.

In this regard, PSUV alerted governments, political parties, and movements in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world about the consequences of the recent oil blockade and other coercive measures imposed by the US against Cuba, especially following the Executive Order issued on May 1, 2026.

The statement added that this exacerbates the economic, financial, and commercial blockade against the island “to extreme and unprecedented levels” and represents “a crime of aggression.”

The statement further pointed out that the new provisions expand the secondary sanctions against companies, banks, and foreign entities, even when their operations in the US have no connection to the Caribbean nation.

In the text, the organization also reaffirmed the historical and solidarity ties between Venezuela and Cuba, highlighting Cuba’s cooperation in various areas, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. In turn, it reaffirmed its support for Cuba and its government and stated that “Cuba is not alone.”

The full statement is provided below:

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela alerts the parties and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world about the serious consequences of the recent unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government against Cuba, especially the effects of the Executive Order issued on May 1, 2026, which exacerbates to extreme and unprecedented levels the economic, financial, and commercial blockade that has unsuccessfully attempted for over 60 years to break the sovereign will of our sister republic.

Venezuela denounces this action as a crime of aggression that adds to the oil embargo initiated since January 29 and multiplies the already sufficiently pernicious extraterritorial effects of the blockade, by enhancing the application of secondary sanctions against foreign companies, banks, and entities, even if their businesses in the United States have no relation to Cuba.

We are united with Cuba by centuries of history and common culture deeply rooted in our peoples, exalted by the permanent and invaluable actions of solidarity and cooperation that we Venezuelans have received from Cuba, even in the most remote places, where needs became overwhelming, and in the most critical moments when Fidel and Chávez often combined sagacity and wisdom, strength and state vision with the greatest love for humanity, to bring relief and hope to those who needed it, irrespective of beliefs, ideologies, or skin color.

Faithful to the internationalist spirit that guides the Cuban Revolution, its professional health teams risked their own lives to bring aid to other countries during the COVID-19 emergency, even to the most arrogant Western powers that succumbed to capitalist ambition. President Díaz-Canel was the first brave voice to rise up and condemn the military aggression against Venezuela on January 3 and demand the immediate release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores.

Only humanity has taken Cuba beyond its borders. Cuba deserves to receive respect and solidarity from those who cross its beautiful coasts full of color and life. Love is repaid with love.

Therefore, the PSUV urgently calls for the unity of parties, movements, unions, student federations, cultural and popular spaces from all over the world. We must stand together immediately, politically and diplomatically, to deter the attempt to create a forced “humanitarian crisis” scenario in Cuba as an excuse to escalate to greater aggression, including the military threat with unpredictable consequences.

Cuba is not alone. Today more than ever, it is essential to uphold this maxim in safeguarding the lives of 10 million Cuban brothers and sisters and in defending the stability, sovereignty, and peace of the entire Latin American and Caribbean region. We unite our strength with the Communist Party of Cuba, with its leadership and membership in this hour of firmness and patriotic clarity.

Caracas, May 19, 2026

Cuba will win! And with it will win humanity!

Long live sovereign Cuba!

#HundredYearsofFidel

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH