By La Jornada editorial in Mexico City – May 18, 2026,

The Axios website published a report yesterday, allegedly based on “classified intelligence,” claiming that the Cuban government had purchased more than 300 drones from Russia and Iran to attack the military enclave that the United States illegally maintains on Cuban territory in Guantánamo, as well as alleged US naval targets and even locations in Florida. This hoax is presented against the backdrop of Washington’s baseless accusations that the island poses a “threat” to the superpower.

The absurdity of the purported news piece is glaringly obvious: at a time when Cuba is struggling to survive the relentless and reinforced blockade imposed on it by the US government for more than six decades; when the top priority for the Cuban government and people is to obtain basic necessities, medicines, and fuel, as well as to alleviate the severe energy crisis caused by the blockade; and when the island seeks to ease the economic stranglehold through high-level bilateral contacts with Washington, the last thing they would be interested in is acquiring attack drones and thereby validating the false claims about their status as a threat to the United States.

As Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez pointed out, the White House is constructing, “without any legitimate excuse, day after day, a fraudulent case to justify the ruthless economic war against the Cuban people and eventual military aggression,” and he accused the aforementioned media outlet of promoting slander and spreading leaks attributed to the US government itself.

For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said that “the anti-Cuban effort to justify, without any excuse, military aggression against Cuba is intensifying by the hour, with increasingly implausible accusations.”

Certainly, the insidious report published by Axios fits the disinformation pattern with which the US media traditionally paves the way for its government’s military aggressions against third countries.

Suffice it to recall how, two decades ago, newspapers and television and radio networks echoed the lie that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction as a prelude to the invasion and devastation of that Arab country; or how, a few months ago, the superpower’s conventional and non-conventional media unscrupulously disseminated the official propaganda from Washington and Tel Aviv claiming that Tehran was “weeks away” from building a nuclear bomb—a lie that has been repeated for at least three decades; or how, in the case of Mexico, various newspapers have stoked interventionist pressures by publishing false and distorted information that portrays Mexico as a “narco-state,” a category that more accurately describes the United States itself.

Contrary to that and other campaigns to mislead public opinion, the facts show that provocations and violent aggression have invariably come from the superpower toward the Caribbean nation, and never the other way around. Finally, if further proof were needed to demonstrate the falsity of Axios’s report, it is crystal clear that if there is one thing Cuba needs right now, it is peace; conversely, the Trump administration is seeking new military conflicts to divert attention from the one it has just lost to Iran and to reverse some of the brutal political decline it is currently experiencing.

(Resumen Latinoamericano – English)