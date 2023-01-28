On Wednesday, January 25, the US embassy in Peru deployed snipers on the roof of its headquarters due to the alleged risk of mobilizations against Washington for its interference in Peru’s internal affairs.

Paradoxically, on the same Wednesday, Washington released a statement calling for respect for human rights and dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Police repression

During the occupation of the University of San Marcos in Lima, by students and demonstrators expressing their discontent and indignation against the interim government of Dina Boluarte, the police violently stormed the campus, according to one of the victims. “I thought they were going to kill us,” the victim stated.

On Saturday, December 21, at 9:30 in the morning, the Peruvian National Police (PNP) infiltrated the campus with TE-10415 tanks, aiming to arrest everyone on the premises.

The PNP without restraint assaulted people who were eating breakfast, unarmed and defenseless.

“They launched tear gas, even from the helicopter. The police began to capture people as if we were criminals. They struck my foot when they threw me to the ground,” described “Luis,” a student who preferred to remain anonymous after receiving threats.

192 detainees

“Luis” was one of the 192 people arrested on December 21, and, still in shock after the violent events, he explained that “most of the people who arrived from the province were near the doors, next to where all the food sent through donations was stored. There, the police seized most of them and forced them to lie face down and with their hands behind their backs.”

The people then demanded impeachment. Yesterday, a group of Congress members presented a vacancy motion against the appointed President Dina Boluarte for moral incapacity.

This initiative, presented by legislator Nieves Limachi of Perú Democrático and supported by other parliamentarians, emerges against the backdrop of protests recorded in several regions of the country demanding Boluarte’s resignation and the resulting violent repression by security forces against the mobilizations.

Among the reasons for this vacancy motion are the demonstrations carried out against the government demanding early general elections.

(Últimas Noticias) by Leonardo Cantillo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.