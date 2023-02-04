On Friday, February 3, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) resumed drilling operations with rigs from Petromonagas SA, the first company to begin activity after a three-year suspension on drilling.

The company’s workers stated that this is the most important milestone achieved in the midst of the sanctions against the Venezuelan state-owned oil company as a result of the US blockade against the country and its institutions.

The president of PDVSA, Pedro Tellechea, upon observing the work carried out by the company’s personnel, expressed his support to those who continue to work hard and strengthen the industry on a daily basis.

“I want to express my support to all the workers who continue to be the fundamental pillar of this industry. I am a worker who came to stand up with my brothers and sisters, to look for the different solutions with the authorities and workers to boost the production of oil in the Orinoco Belt,” said Tellechea.

The plan to strengthen the national oil industry seeks to recover production in an industry hit by the blockade as a result of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KZ/AF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.