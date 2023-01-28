On January 26, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) published a tweet condemning the violent raid carried out by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp, resulting in the murder of nine Palestinian civilians.

The tweet published by ALBA-TCP stated that “the Executive Secretariat of ALBA-TCP strongly condemns the acts of violence in Palestine.”

In the document, the Alliance expressed its solidarity with the people and government of Palestine and urges the international community to insist on the search for a definitive solution to the conflict.

It also demands compliance with the United Nations resolutions for the establishment of the “Two-state solution” on the pre-1967 borders, and with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

The facts

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces carried out a military raid in the West Bank, considered the deadliest in years.

Israeli forces besieged a refugee camp and closed all the gates, then fired live bullets at the people inside the camp.

During the raid, the Israeli forces prevented the passage of ambulances and medical personnel, resulting in deaths due to excessive blood loss.

