Caracas, December 28, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Monday, December 26, the de facto government of Perú, led by Dina Boluarte, annulled the appointment of 312 district sub-alderpeople across 23 regions of the country, in a move that seems to advance the erasure of any traces of opposition to Boluarte’s controversial rule. These sub-alderpeople had been appointed by President Pedro Castillo, in accordance with local legislation, during his mandate by popular election.

The de facto ministry of the interior justified their decision on the basis that “these officials, instead of responding to the guidelines established regarding the functions of district sub-alderpeople, instead of representing and defending the state as the law indicates, had various degrees of participation in the popular demonstrations,” the repression of which has resulted in almost 30 deaths in less than three weeks.

Firmes con la meritocracia. Cumpliendo con nuestros compromisos y tal como anunciamos, se dieron por concluidas las designaciones de 312 subprefectos distritales en 23 regiones del país mediante la resolución directoral Nº403-2022-IN-VOI-DGIN. — Alberto Otárola (@AlbertoOtarolaP) December 26, 2022

“After receiving intelligence information on the actions of these district sub-alderpeople appointed by former President Castillo,” the ministry added, “as organizers, instigators or participants in the violent protests, the situation of these officials was evaluated and their services were dispensed with.”

The 312 dismissed officials comprise of 46 from the town of Ayacucho, 34 from San Martín, 33 from Junín, 31 from Puno, 19 from Cajamarca, and over 150 more. The de facto ruler, Dina Boluarte, accused the leftist parties and their elected and appointed officials last week of being “behind the vandalism,” as she termed the popular uprising, the repression of which she enabled with the declaration of a state of emergency for 30 days.

Controversial imprisonment

This Wednesday, December 28, a Peruvian court heard the arguments of the defense of President Pedro Castillo, in an attempt to appeal the decision of Judge Juan Carlos Checkley Soria, who imposed 18 months of preventive detention upon President Castillo as a precautionary measure. During the investigation of the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, the defense requested a restricted appearance order be applied.

Protestors have continued to repudiate any success of the political persecution of the Peruvian parliament, that, even before Castillo took office, had been carrying out all kinds of political tricks against the now ousted head of state, including the arrest of President Castillo, which protestors denounce as illegal. The repression to dissolve the protests has already left 28 dead and hundreds more injured and detained since the coup d’état was consummated.

President Castillo insisted that his deposition and subsequent imprisonment “is political revenge,” during his hearing, that could be followed live on social media platforms and on television. “The one who has risen up in arms is this government against the people,” he stated. “The one who has committed the crime of conspiracy is congress.”

Castillo and his defense—as well as many legal experts in Perú—pointed out that he did not commit rebellion; he did not rise up in arms, nor did he ask anyone to do so. They stated that it was his announcement of the dissolution of congress—following Peruvian Constitutional Article 134—and his calling for parliamentary elections for a new assembly with constituent powers—the basis of which were the campaign promises with which he came to power less than two years ago, and which have been consistently rejected by the current congress—that led to the coup against him.

#PUNO | Este 4 de enero de 2023 se retoma una huelga indefinida y preparan marcha hacia Lima, según el acuerdo que se tomó hoy en la reunión de los dirigentes de las trece provincias. 👇#VocesComunitarias

📽️ Radio Pachamama pic.twitter.com/ZjyMRcYstH — 🇵🇪 Wayka📢 (@WaykaPeru) December 27, 2022

National Strike called for January 4th

Almost in parallel, this Tuesday, December 27, leaders of the 13 provinces of the department of Puno, in southeastern Perú, agreed to resume an indefinite national strike on January 4, demanding the closure of congress and calling for a constituent assembly.

According to Radio Pachamama, the popular leaders also decided to prepare a march to Lima, the capital of the South American country. The strike itself will involve the total closure of roads, as well as mass marches and mobilizations. In addition to the closure of congress and the formation of the new constituent assembly, the protesters demand the resignation of Dina Boluarte, freedom for President Pedro Castillo, and early elections for 2023.

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/AU

