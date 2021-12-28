President Maduro: Health Authorities Detected 2 New Omicron Cases

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported this Monday, December 27, that two new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in the country, in addition to the other seven cases announced last week.

During a briefing about vaccination in Venezuela, President Maduro noted that up to 87% of the population has been vaccinated, with the goal being to vaccinate up to 90% of the population by December 31.

President Maduro recalled that Venezuelan health authorities remain alert to prevent the spread of the virus. “Spain today reached 1,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while Venezuela stands at 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants,” he said.

The president called on the Venezuelan people to get vaccinated, to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant in the world.

President Maduro listed the states reporting the highest vaccination rates:

• Caracas

• Táchira

• La Guaira

• Caraboo

• Miranda

• Lara

• Merida

• Guarico

• Cojedes

• Trujillo

• Aragua

• Yaracuy

• Nueva Esparta

• Falcon

The president also urged the governors and mayors of these other ten states to improve their immunization rates:

• Amazon

• Barinas

• Anzoátegui

• Zulia

• Barinas

• Portuguese

• Delta Amacuro

• Bolivar

• Monagas

• Sucre

Featured image: President Nicolás Maduro during a public ceremony at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. Photo by Prensa Presidencial.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

