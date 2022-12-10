The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, commented that the Peruvian oligarchy did not allow the deposed president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, to govern for the people.

“The oligarchic elites do not want to allow a simple teacher to win the presidency and try to govern for the people,” he remarked, referring to the coup in Peru that ousted Castillo on Wednesday, December 7.

He added that the coup in Peru is a message sent by the extreme right wing to the social movements: “We are not going to let you govern.”

However, the president asserted that the Venezuelan extreme right “will not return” to power.

He added that in view of the events in Peru, the feat accomplished by the Venezuelan people is magnified, as they have defeated numerous coup attempts and imperialist attacks since the start of the Bolivarian Revolution led by Commander Hugo Chávez.

He called for justice, peace and respect for the Peruvian people and their democracy, so that sooner rather than later they can achieve their path to liberation.

“We do not interfere in the internal affairs of another country, I am only making a reflection, and I hope that the Peruvian people, within the framework of their constitution, sooner rather than later achieve their path of liberation, their path of true democracy, happiness and full realization,” said President Maduro.

President Maduro remarked that from the first moment that Castillo took office on July 28, 2021, he was the victim of parliamentary and political harassment which pushed him to the extreme.

“A constant harassment, until they pushed him, blow by blow, harassment by harassment, in a parliamentary, political and judicial persecution without limit, to the extreme of trying to dissolve the Congress,” President Maduro said.

He lamented that after the impeachment of the Peruvian president, “now comes the stage of humiliation and imprisonment… 25 years, 30 years in prison.”

“The Lima oligarchy is used to doing whatever it wants—it is the same oligarchy that persecuted [Antonio José de] Sucre and [Simón] Bolívar; they do not recognize their glories, they take out their claws and tear them down,” the Venezuelan president said.

The ousted president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, dissolved the Congress on Wednesday morning and decreed a government of emergency in the face of constant attempts by Congress to remove him by any means.

However, he was ousted by Congress for “permanent moral incapacity,” and was subsequently arrested. Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in as the new president by Congress the same day.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/RQ/SC

