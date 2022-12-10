On Wednesday, December 7, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution on the Israeli occupation regime to dismantle its nuclear weapons arsenal, motivated by the regime’s refusal to join the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and other arms control resolution.

The resolution was approved with 149 votes in favor and six against. The United States, Canada, Micronesia, Palau, and Liberia, allies of the Israeli regime, and Israel itself were the only countries that opposed the resolution.

26 other countries including many European states abstained from voting on the resolution, which is part of an annual package of more than 15 pro-Palestinian texts adopted by the UNGA.

The Israeli regime continues to defy all international mechanisms of curbing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and thus poses a challenge to regional stability.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East that has not signed the NPT and, with the political and military support of the US, has refused to subject its nuclear sites to the comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), nor has it allowed them to be inspected.

So far, the UN has issued several resolutions, most of which have been regarded as symbolic rather than decisive, against the regime’s nuclear program and nuclear weapons.

Israel has never explicitly disclosed the number of atomic weapons it possesses, but the estimated size of its nuclear stockpile ranges from 80 to 300 warheads, according to a report published in October 2019 by the US news portal The National Interest.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

