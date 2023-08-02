On Monday, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, welcomed statements made by the new president of the Venezuelan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Production (Fedecámaras), Adán Celis, who joined the voices calling for an end to illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against Venezuela.

During his program Con Maduro+, the head of state welcomed Celis’ comments that criticized supporters of the coercive economic war against Venezuela’s sovereignty.

“I believe it, and it is so,” said President Maduro. “Who can ask that they harm his family?”

“I tell the sensible sectors of the country, beyond partisan or ideological colors, that we unite all the efforts of Venezuela to demand the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela,” added the president.

The president ratified that Venezuela has the right to an economic and social life free of sanctions and to take its “own paths and decisions in all political and social frameworks.”

He specified that if there is a consensus today in Venezuela, it is the consensus of rejection and repudiation of the US sanctions against Venezuela, “because they are sanctions against the whole country.”

The Venezuelan president noted that “never before had such a powerful and great consensus been achieved,” and he took the opportunity “to welcome this declaration by Adán Celis, and also to congratulate him on his election [as head of] this organization.”

Thereafter, President Maduro stated his intention to meet with Celis “as soon as he assumes his position to discuss the plans for the economic development of the country. ”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

