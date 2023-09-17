Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, met during the G77+China Summit in Havana, Cuba. They reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to strengthening their binational relations and international cooperation.

The meeting took place on Saturday, September 16, as part of both presidents’ agendas during the G77+China Summit in Havana.

Venezuela and Nicaragua have agreed on strategies to confront US hegemonism and imperialism.

Alliance of sister nations

Venezuela and Nicaragua have signed several mutual development agreements since the arrival of Hugo Chávez to the Venezuelan presidency, which continue today under President Nicolás Maduro and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

The political alliance between the two countries has been maintained since President Daniel Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2007. That same year, Nicaragua joined the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP). This platform has served as the basis for commercial, political and cultural relations between the two countries.

Friends of Venezuela

After his meeting with Ortega, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro commented, “it is always a pleasure to meet the friends of Venezuela.”

Siempre es grato encontrarnos con amigos de Venezuela, mi afecto para el Comandante Daniel Ortega presidente de la República de Nicaragua. Nuestros pueblos están destinados a consolidar su amistad, como ejemplo de la unidad para vencer los grandes desafíos. pic.twitter.com/cR5PuUBxw0 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 16, 2023

“Our peoples are destined to consolidate their friendship as an example of unity to overcome challenges,” he added.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.