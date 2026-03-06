 President of Ecuador Opens Up Military Bases for US Forces Despite Popular Opposition – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
US and Ecuadorian special forces in a launch zone in Manta, Ecuador, in 2022. Photo: US Army/Staff Sgt. Matthew Griffith.

