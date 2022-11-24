November 23, 2022
Alena Douhan, UN special  rapporteur tasked with assessing the impact of sanctions on human rights, speaks during a press conference in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, November 10, 2022. Photo: AP/Omar Sanadiki.

Alena Douhan, UN special  rapporteur tasked with assessing the impact of sanctions on human rights, speaks during a press conference in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, November 10, 2022. Photo: AP/Omar Sanadiki.