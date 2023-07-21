A shipment of 1.1 million vials of rapid- and intermediate-acting recombinant human insulin and more than 40,000 reusable syringes arrived in Venezuela from Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Venezuela reported on Wednesday, July 19, that “a large batch of Russian insulins, including syringes from Geropharm company, has reached Caracas. More than 1.1 million vials of human insulin have arrived, which can cover the needs of diabetic patients nationwide for three months.”

🇷🇺🤝🇻🇪 Llegó a Caracas un lote de mayor volumen de insulinas rusas incluyendo las plumas jeringas de la compañía Geropharm! Más de 1.1 millones de insulinas humanas que pueden cubrir las necesidades de pacientes diabeticos a nivel nacional durante 3 meses pic.twitter.com/nz4hZY9kxm — EmbajadaRusaVEN (@EmbajadaRusaVen) July 19, 2023

Furthermore, the Russian company also shipped over 40,000 modern reusable insulin syringe pens, which allow the shots to be administered more safely and conveniently.

“With this plane came a supply of 1.1 million units of human insulin, produced by the Geropharm laboratory for the Venezuelan public healthcare system,” Vladimir Prestes, a representative of the Russian pharmaceutical company, said to the Russian state news agency TASS.

He added that the company and the Venezuelan government are currently “at the beginning” of the implementation of a five-year contract.

To date, the Russian drug manufacturer has delivered more than 7 million doses of insulin to Venezuela.

The chargé d’affaires of the Russian Embassy in Caracas, Eduard Sokolov, stated that these medical deliveries have been able to break the blockade imposed on Venezuela by the United States and the European Union.

“These types of agreements are of utmost importance for both countries, because we have broken the blockade with these shipments, especially of medicine, which are essential for patients suffering from diseases,” he said. “It is vitally important for them to have these drugs.”

Once this agreement is concluded, Venezuela will have received around 15 million doses of insulin. Moreover, the agreement secures a vital technological transfer, encompassing not only the provision of medical equipment to Venezuela but also the essential training of Venezuelan medical technicians in Russia.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.