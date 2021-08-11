Second Report: PSUV Announces Mayoralty Results of Primaries—8 Governorships to be Reviewed (Video)

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) held a press conference this Monday night, August 9, and presented additional results of the Open Primary Elections held on Sunday, reporting the results for mayoral candidates in state capitals and major cities, and updating the numbers obtained by the candidates for governor. The candidacies for the governments of Apure, Aragua, Bolívar, Cojedes, Monagas, Nueva Esparta, Sucre, and Trujillo did not manage to obtain the necessary percentage of votes and were sent for review by the PSUV National Directorate.

The Vice President of the party, Diosdado Cabello, indicated that the data of 352 primaries for mayors and governors offices have been received, and only those of six mayors offices are pending. Here is the updated PSUV list of candidates and the votes they received.

“These primaries have to bring us to a position of strength,” said Cabello. “The results must be a guarantee of triumph,” he added, while reading Article 44 of the regulations, which states that “all party members must be willing to give up their candidacy for the inestimable good of unity.”

Based on this, the political high command decided that to be proclaimed winners the pre-candidates for governor must obtain at least 40% of the votes and must receive 10 or more percentage points above their nearest competitor. For mayors, the minimum vote will be 35% and there must also be a difference of 10% over the runner-up, Cabello explained.

If not, “a process of evaluation and review” occurs to confirm candidacies, in order to strengthen each selection and ensure that “the conditions of the campaign benefit unity above all else,” recalled Cabello. “Let there be no irreconcilable positions that divide” party members.

Of the gubernatorial candidacies covered this Monday, eight will be reviewed for not reaching the necessary percentages: those of the states of Apure, Aragua, Bolívar, Cojedes, Monagas, Nueva Esparta, Sucre, and Trujillo.

When asked by a journalist, Cabello pointed out that “we still do not have the number of voters who are not members of the PSUV. We applaud the CNE for the procedure that was carried out, since they are responsible for the November 21 elections.”

He indicated that “we would have liked the [voting] centers not to have been combined, or that there had been more machines per center,” but “under these tough circumstances more than 3.5 million people participated and more than 5.5 million attended” to vote. There are “many people from the opposition who are fed up with the coup sectors,” reflected Cabello, asking that they be welcomed. In addition, Cabello dispelled opposition rumors that he is at odds with President Maduro.

“The attitude of the people yesterday was great,” he said.

Cabello also indicated that “the strengths and weaknesses of the process will be evaluated as we go, and I guarantee that we will correct anything wrong. What we did was warm up the arm (a baseball reference). Now imagine if they mess with us!”

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the full results were published on the PSUV website, which can be seen at this link.

In response to another question, Cabello also explained that a smear campaign had already started, and that media labs were spreading the lie again of an alleged animosity between Diosdado Cabello and President Maduro, because allegedly the candidates closest to Maduro were the ones receiving more votes. Cabello described how he and President Maduro laughed together when discussing this fake news launched by the right, who apparently fail to comprehend how the PSUV realized a tremendous mobilization for participation in democratic processes—an achievement that right-wingers could not envision even in their wildest dreams.

Below are the results read this Monday night by Diosdado Cabello at the press conference:

Mayor of Caracas

Carmen Meléndez: 52.69%, fulfilling both conditions (more than 35% of the votes and 10% margin over the runner-up).

Anzoátegui state

Governorship: Luis Marcano, 71.81% is the winner for meeting both conditions (more than 40% of the votes and a 10% margin over the runner-up).

Mayor of Bolívar (Barcelona)

Sugey Herrera has 38.69%

Guillermo Martínez has 24.71%

The difference is greater than 10%, so “Sugey Herrera becomes the standard-bearer of the party,” explains Cabello.

Sotillo (Puerto La Cruz)

Nelson Moreno 67.34%, fulfilling the two conditions.

Anaco:

Jesús Ríos: 44.26%

Maria Palomo: 38.72%

Cabello said: “Despite the fact that Jesús Ríos passed 35%, there is no difference of 10%, so it goes to review.” A number of variables will be considered. “It doesn’t mean that both are eliminated,” said Cabello.

Apure state

Governorship

Pedro Leal: 51.71%

Ramón Carrizález: 45.31%

Cabello explains that there is no difference of 10% between the first and the second, so it will go to review.

Mayor of San Fernando

Ofelia Padrón: 36.98%

The runner-up received only 19.52%, so Ofelia Padrón is the winner.

Aragua state

Governorship

Carina Carpio has 38.6%

Rodolfo Marco Torres has 37.52%

Neither of them reached 40% and the margin of difference did not reach the minimum 10%, so this will go to evaluation, review and consultation.

Girardot Municipality

Rafael Morales received 44.21% and is the winner.

Santiago Mariño Municipality

Johana Sánchez received 51.19% and is the winner.

Barinas state

Governorship

Argenis Chavez: 55.57%

Hugo Chávez: 28.99%

Argenis Chávez is awarded for fulfilling the two conditions and becomes the standard bearer.

Barinas Municipality:

Rafael Paredes received 48.93%, meeting both conditions, and earning the candidacy.

Bolivar

Governorship

Tito Oviedo: 39.1%

Justo Noguera: 35.82%

Will go to review because neither of the two conditions are met.

Municipality of Angostura del Orinoco

Sergio Hernández: With 44.86% becomes the winner

Liberto Aguilera: 17.71%.

Piar Municipality

Yuribeth García: Received 65.55% and becomes the winner. The runner-up received 23.52%.

Carabobo

Governorship

Rafael Lacava with 65.29% meets both requirements and is the winner.

Puerto Cabello Municipality

Juan Betancourt: 57.94%, met both requirements and had more than 30% margin of victory.

Valencia Municipality

Julio Fuenmayor: 41.03%, the winner

Miguel Flores: 20.91%.

Cojedes

Margot Godoy: 36.97%

Luis Yoyotte: 35.25%

Will go to review stage.

Tinaquillo Municipality

John Moreno: 40.66%, becomes the winner

Ali Flores: 25.76%.

Girardot Municipality

Orlando Aular: 43.71% and becomes the winner

Watson Sosa “is thirteen points away.”

Falcon

Governorship

Victor Clark 72.97%. He surpasses the runner-up by more than 40 points and becomes the winner.

Carirubana Municipality

Abel Petit: 40.27% and becomes the winner

Elizabeth Padilla: 25.89%.

Miranda Municipality

Henry Hernández: 45.66% and becomes the winner.

Guarico

Governorship

José Vásquez: 54.16% and is the winner.

Infante Municipality

Ramón Piñango: 41.09%

José Ortega: 33.93%

Will go to review for not having 10% difference.

Municipality Zaraza

Freddy Ali: 51.42% and becomes the winner

Victor Laya: 34.22%.

Lara

Governorship

Adolfo Pereira: 62.81% and is the winner.

Irribarren Municipality

Luis Reyes: 73.73% and is the winner.

Torres Municipality

Ramón Suárez: 49.4% and 18 points higher than the second, becomes the winner.

Simón Planas Municipality

Angel Prado: 47.99% becomes the winner.

Merida

Governorship

Jehyson Guzmán: 51.23%, winner.

Alberto Adrián Municipality

Edith Guerrero: 37.58% and becomes the winner

Rodolfo Zerpa: 26.66%.

Campo Elías Municipality

Simon Figueroa: 40.66%

María Méndez: 32.48%

Going to evaluation.

Tovar Municipality

Iván Puriti: 42.91% and becomes the winner

Alirio Ríos: 15.76%.

Miranda

Governorship

Héctor Rodríguez: 62.12%. He surpasses Claudio Farías by more than 10% and is the winner.

Guaicaipuro Municipality

Farith Fraija: 51.54%, the winner

Rubén Díaz: 21.62%.

Lander Municipality

Dayana Báez: 45.09%, the winner.

Sucre Municipality

José Vicente Rangel Ávalos: 65.57%, the winner.

Zamora Municipality

Hugo Martínez: 57.43%, the winner.

Monagas

Governorship

Leudys González: 49.25%

Yelitze Santaella: 46.13%

Will proceed to review.

Bolívar Municipality

Carlos Betancourt 46.85%, the winner.

Municipality Ezequiel Zamora

Oscar Cedeño becomes the winner.

Maturín Municipality

Ernesto Luna: 50.47%, the winner.

Maria Cabello: 7.87%.

Nueva Esparta

Governorship

Dante Rivas: 43.85%

Marisel Velasquez: 43.23%

Going to review.

Arismendi Municipality

Alí Romero: 69.67%, the winner

Reinaldo Marcano: 7.49%.

Villalba Municipality

Freddy Serrano: 72.78%, the winner.

Portuguesa

Governorship

Primitivo Cedeño 54.11%, the winner

Reinaldo Castañeda 38.57%.

Araure Municipality

María Gil: 58.38%, the winner.

Guanare Municipality

Oscar Novoa: 40.83%, the winner

Alvin Alvarado: 28.07%.

Sucre

Governorship

Gilberto Pinto: 33.07%

Luis Sifontes: 31.54%

Alfredo Veloz: 20.52%

Going to review.

Bermúdez Municipality (Carúpano)

Julio Rodríguez: 47.12%, the winner.

Táchira

Governorship

Freddy Bernal: 65.79%, the winner.

San Cristóbal Municipality

Silfredo Zambrano: 55.26%, the winner.

Trujillo

Governorship

Hugo Cabezas: 46.25%

Hugbel Roa: 43.64%

Going to review.

Urdaneta Municipality

Wilmer Andara: 77.62%, the winner.

Motatán Municipality

Janeth Araujo: 59.69%, the winner.

Pampán Municipality

Manuel Peña: 40.07%

Luis Roman: 32.12%

Going to review.

Yaracuy

Governorship

Julio León Heredia: 60.16%, the winner

Carlos Gamarra: 19.14%.

Bolívar Municipality

Sol Colmenares: 53.86%, the winner

Armando Cira: 11.89%.

Municipality San Felipe

Roger Daza: 65.16%, the winner.

Zulia

Governorship

Omar Prieto: 65.5%, the winner

Luis Caldera: 31.47%.

Maracaibo Municipality

Willy Casanova: 77.24%, the winner.

Municipality San Francisco

Irwin Arrieta: 80.87%, the winner.

Delta Amacuro

Governorship

Lizeta Hernández: 80.27%, the winner.

Tucupita Municipality

Loa Tamaroni: 78.91%, the winner.

Pedernales Municipality

Rosamini Gascón: 99%, the winner.

La Guaira

Governorship

José Terán: 44.66%, the winner

Pedro Morales: 19%.

Vargas Municipality

José Suárez: 40.72%, the winner

Alexis Toledo: 26.62%.

Amazon

Governorship

Miguel Rodríguez: 45.78%, the winner

Yalimeth Mirabal: 29.33%.

Atures Municipality

“The difference between candidates is less than one point and will be reviewed”

Alto Orinoco Municipality

Mariela López 67.12%

Ramiro Moy 29.45%

Eliseo Silva 3.42%

The transmission has not finished yet because it is one of the most remote municipalities.

Featured image: Diosdado Cabello and part of PSUV directorate during the second press conference, reporting the results of the party primaries. Photo courtesy of PSUV.

(Alba Ciudad) With Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL