Venezuela: CNE Opens Nomination Process of Candidates for 21N Regional Elections

This Monday, August 9, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) began the process of announcing the nominations of candidates put forth by all political parties and political organizations for participation in the regional and municipal elections scheduled for November 21. The CNE process will be ongoing until August 29.

The information was provided by the Principal Rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tania D´Amelio, who through her official Twitter account @taniadamelio, wrote: “According to the electoral schedule, the #CNE begins today and until August 29, the process of presentation, admission, or rejection of the applications of the candidates who will participate in the #Regional and Municipal Elections of #21Nov.”

D`Amelio explained that the electoral schedule allots this period of 20 days within the planning and development for the upcoming elections.

The process for the registration of candidates for future elections with the CNE has already started.

