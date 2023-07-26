Al Mayadeen proudly celebrates the anniversary of Hugo Chávez’s dream. teleSUR is our best ally and big brother.

On July 24, 2005, teleSUR, the new television channel of the South, was born. A project devised by the eternal leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, to give voice to the people, social movements and political forces that fight for justice, against violence and oppression.

From its beginnings, the multinational effort was established as a counter-hegemonic and decolonizing South American television project, different from the traditional spaces that answer to capitalist interests.

Desde hace 18 años, cuando nació #Telesur, la historia de los pueblos del sur global se cuenta con más equidad y justicia

The governments of Cuba, Bolivia, Argentina, Ecuador, Nicaragua and, of course, Venezuela collaborated in its launch.

This is why its goal is to make visible the thoughts, stories and actions of the majorities that make up the diverse Latin American and Caribbean region—making it, as a multimedia communication medium, a benchmark for the region and the world.

Over 18 years, the teleSUR agenda has focused on addressing the issues of Latin American integration, offers coverage of events that do not find space in other media, and shows them from the perspective of social movements, popular sectors, leftist political parties, the rights of indigenous peoples, among other matters.

Cameras and microphones are used to search for stories in which the realities of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples are shown from the perspective of their protagonists.

The platform does not exclude the emancipation struggles in countries on other continents, revealing the essence of the conflicts and what other international media tends to silence in the construction of their narratives.

Al Mayadeen proudly celebrates the anniversary of our best ally and big brother. Our journalists, editors, photographers and all the workers that make up this satellite television channel put their love and dedication into each joint production undertaken by the two media platforms.

Al Mayadeen is proud to be the voice of the peoples of Latin America in the Arab region and to consider teleSur to be our counterpart on the Latin American and Caribbean continent.

The brotherhood between our correspondents and the strategic and fruitful alliance is also built in tripartite with the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina.

