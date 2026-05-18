Former Bolivian president Evo Morales accused the United States on Friday of planning his assassination or detention through a military operation coordinated with the government of President Rodrigo Paz, with support from the DEA and the U.S. Southern Command.

Morales posted on his social media that the U.S. “ordered the government of Rodrigo Paz to carry out a military operation, with the support of the DEA and the U.S. Southern Command, to detain or kill me.” He directly implicated former minister Carlos “Zorro” Sánchez Berzaín — who fled to Miami after the 2003 Black October massacre — and Vice Minister of Social Defense Ernesto Justiniano, who is reportedly in Washington.

The former president also claimed he is being targeted by “smear campaigns, insults, and accusations without evidence” promoted by “dirty war and fake news experts.” He singled out Argentinian Fernando Cerimedo, sent to Bolivia by right-wing Argentine President Javier Milei, whose “dirty operations have already been exposed by honest Bolivian journalists.”

EEUU ordenó al gobierno de Rodrigo Paz ejecutar una operación militar, con el apoyo de la DEA y el Comando Sur norteamericano, para detenerme o matarme.

Entre los impulsores de esa acción están el exministro de Gobierno de Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada -que fugó a Miami luego de la… — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) May 15, 2026

Morales detailed specific military units allegedly involved, including the Army’s Ninth Division in the tropical region under Colonel Franz Andrade Loza, whom he said the government promised to promote to general and appoint as armed forces commander “if he finishes off Evo.” He also cited an F-10 unit under Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Giménez Ortuño, a former aide to Jeanine Áñez’s defense minister.

(teleSUR)