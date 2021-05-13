The Real Reason Why Former Deputy Guaidó now Wants Dialogue

“The bobolongo (former deputy Guaidó) comes out to say that he wants dialogue because he was left out of everything, isolated and defeated” Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro, stated emphatically on Tuesday. “Nobody will ask him anything, and the country’s course is already set for a great mega-election this year of 2021.”

With these words, President Maduro was reacting to a message circulated on social media networks in which the far-right former deputy changed his tack and, demanding invariably the departure of the legitimate government, now spoke of “reaching agreements.”

For this reason, Maduro was blunt in stating that in Venezuela there has been dialogue between the Bolivarian Government and all sectors of the right, except one: the coup-plotting sector that promoted Operation Gideon and other acts of violence.

He also asserted that it is “a small group that is now desperate for dialogue because they were left out.” He also attributed the sudden interest in rapprochement on the part of the opposition sector represented by Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó to the upcoming regional and local elections .

In reference to former deputy Guaidó, President Nicolás Maduro made it clear that “if he wants to join the dialogues that are already underway, on all issues, he is welcome to. To join all the dialogues that exist, but not to believe that he is the chief and supreme leader of a country that does not recognize him as such.”

What the opposition asks

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro revealed that a meeting took place last week, at the request of the opposition, between extreme-right former MP Freddy Guevara and the parliamentarian of the Bloque de la Patria, Francisco Torrealba.

“Last Friday the meeting took place and Freddy Guevara suggested that this group of the monster from Madrid, Leopoldo López, and the bobolongo Juan Guaidó, was left out of everything,” said President Maduro, “that they wanted to have contact with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and with Maduro.”

The Venezuelan president mentioned that opposition spokespersons expressed their desire to participate in the elections for governors and mayors. He also added that as head of state he authorized contact with representatives of the PSUV.

“What they want to find is the way to participate in the mega-elections of governors and mayors,” said Maduro. “Well, participate, register your candidates. What do they want? That we do their work for them too? I cannot campaign for them! I am not your confidant. Freddy Guevara, I am not your confidant.”

He added that delusion, fantasy and stupidity are paid for dearly in politics, in reference to the performance of the far-right factions that insisted on abstentionism and violence, and now are begging to participate in the regional elections. Conversely, Maduro added, revolutionary forces have always had their feet planted on the ground, in reality, through thick and thin.

