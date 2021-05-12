Venezuela’s Supreme Court Authorizes Leopoldo López Extradition Request from Spain

This Tuesday, May 11, the Criminal Cassation Chamber of Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) admitted a request to the government of Spain for the extradition of the fugitive from the Venezuelan justice, Leopoldo López Mendoza, leader of the extreme right-wing political party Popular Will (Voluntad Popular).

The extradition request was executed for the fulfillment of the remainder of the right-wing politician’s sentence to be served in Venezuela, which is eight years, six months, 25 days and 12 hours.

López was convicted of committing the crimes of inciting arson, inciting damages, public instigation, and criminal association.

The crimes

On April 21, the Attorney General office made a request to the government of Spain for the extradition of Leopoldo López for his participation in Operation Gideon. This plan was aimed at the kidnapping or killing of President Nicolás Maduro and the destruction of Venezuelan institutions, through a mercenary incursion into Venezuelan territory.

Another cause that took into account the prosecutor on this fugitive from justice refers to direct involvement in the failed coup d’état on April 30, 2019.

Fugitive

Last October, the fascist politician fled to the Spanish embassy in Venezuela, evading justice in Venezuela, and later escaped to that European nation, where he’s currently living a life of luxury, and continuing to conspire against Venezuela.

Venezuelan government authorities assured that there was complicity and collaboration by the embassy of Spain in the flight of the far-right politician.

Ruling

In the ruling, presented by Judge Elsa Janeth Gómez Moreno, the certified copies of this ruling and of the actions in the file were ordered to be sent to the executive branch, through the Ministry for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, detailed a press release by the highest Venezuelan court.

