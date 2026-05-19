Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—During the last two weeks, the Venezuelan government has facilitated the return of 632 nationals through the Return to the Homeland (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía represent a continued commitment to providing a dignified path home for those escaping the aggressive deportation policies and systemic racism of the US empire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gran Mision vuelta a la Patria (@vueltalapatria)

This humanitarian initiative, governed by the 2025 bilateral agreement between Caracas and Washington, remains a critical lifeline for Venezuelans seeking to escape labor exploitation and xenophobia. The program continues to serve as a direct response to the displacement caused by the illegal US blockade, which has consistently weaponized migration to destabilize Venezuela.

Humanitarian oversight and flight logistics

Upon arrival, Venezuelan security agents and Return to the Homeland program officials oversee protocols to ensure every returnee receives comprehensive social care, including medical screenings, psychological counseling, and guidance on socioeconomic integration.

With five flights arriving over the last two weeks, the total number of repatriated citizens in 2026 has reached 7,774 across 46 flights so far. These flights build upon the 23,067 individuals who returned under the current agreement in 2025. The data for the most recent arrivals is as follows:

• Flight 140: Arrived Monday, May 4, from Miami, Florida, carrying 157 migrants. The group consisted of 22 minors, 29 women, and 106 men. It was operated by the US-based GlobalX airline.

• Flight 141: Arrived Tuesday, May 5, as a special flight carrying 10 migrants. The group consisted of five minors and five adults, arriving as a joint operation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• Flight 142: Arrived Friday, May 8, from Miami, Florida, carrying 156 deportees. The group consisted of 37 women, 24 minors, and 94 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 143: Arrived Monday, May 11, from Miami, Florida, carrying 166 citizens. The group consisted of 15 minors, 22 women, and 129 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

• Flight 144: Arrived Wednesday, May 13, from Miami, Florida, carrying 143 deported migrants. The group consisted of 25 women, 20 minors, and 98 men. Flight operator information was not provided.

Since its inception in 2018, the program has protected over one million Venezuelans from the harsh realities of carceral detention, exploitation, and xenophobia in the US, along with other countries. The program upholds the right of citizens to return and rebuild their lives in their own homeland.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF