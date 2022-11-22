“Venezuela says to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the problem of the treaty cannot be discussed with Guyana, because it [Guyana] did not exist at that time, the one that existed was Great Britain, and that country is not present today,” stated Samuel Moncada, Venezuela’s permanent representative to the United Nations, during the case between Guyana and Venezuela for the validity of the Laudo Treaty Arbitration of 1899. “If we do not deal with the agent of the crime that dispossessed us, then this trial makes no sense. Today we ask you to declare the claim inadmissible.”

Possession of the Essequibo region has been disputed since Great Britain claimed a large area of Venezuela’s land, west of the Essequibo River, in 1840. The vast disputed territory covers about 159,500 square kilometers and contains over 235,000 residents. Geographically, the region in dispute is larger than the remainder of Guyana. Guyana’s total population is only about 750,000 people.

According to a 1966 Geneva Agreement, which was ratified by the UK (Guyana only became independent later that year), the nations involved committed to reaching a practical and peaceful solution to the issue. In the meantime, the Essequibo is administered by Guyana.

During a telephone interview on the radio program Al Aire, Moncada explained that in March, Guyana filed a lawsuit in the ICJ against Venezuela, to rule on the Arbitration Award of 1899 which stripped administrative control of the territory from Venezuela.

Moncada said that it is the first time in the history of Venezuela that an issue dating from 1899 is presented before an international court. He added that, in June, Venezuela presented the preliminary objections to Guyana’s demand before the International Court of Justice.

Moncada indicated that this Tuesday, Guyana will close the hearings: “we are in a historic moment and that is why we are here, representing the position of Venezuela.”

Moncada called on the Venezuelan population to inform themselves about this case, in which territorial sovereignty is being debated: “we have to study the issue and know what is coming. It is a very important issue. This had never gone to court. Let us be aware of what they stole from us and be able to defend Venezuela throughout the world.”

The Venezuelan official said that the case will be debated by the courts in the coming months. The ICJ is expected to respond by January 2023. “Venezuelans should be proud of the defense of our team of lawyers in this court,” said Moncada.

(Venezolana de Televisión)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.