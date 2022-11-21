This Sunday, November 20, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez arrived in Qatar to participate in the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup.

Rodríguez informed on her Twitter account: “We have arrived in Qatar for the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup. A great sporting event for the peoples of the world! We congratulate the Emir Tamim Bin Hamad and the people of Qatar for the extraordinary preparation of the first technological World Cup and we wish everyone success.”

Hemos llegado a Qatar para la ceremonia inaugural dl Mundial de Fútbol 2022. Una gran cita deportiva para los pueblos del mundo!Felicitamos al Emir @TamimBinHamad y al pueblo de Qatar x la extraordinaria preparación del primer mundial tecnológico d fútbol y deseamos éxito a todos https://t.co/FWsiq6jjul — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) November 20, 2022

World Cup Qatar 2022

After four years of waiting, the 2022 Qatar World Cup finally began yesterday. The event brings together the 32 best soccer teams on the planet, which is meeting in the Arab world for the first time.

This is also the first championship to be held in the final months of the year: November and December, and it is due to the high temperatures that the country reaches in summer, the media reported.

Qatar 2022 will be the shortest World Cup since 1978, since it will take place over 28 days instead of the usual 32 days, indicated a note by the Venezuelan Ministry for Communication and Information.

In the opening match yesterday, Qatar and Ecuador faced each other at the El Khor Stadium, where Ecuador came out with a sweeping 2-0 victory.

President Maduro celebrates

With the inauguration of the World Cup, President Nicolás Maduro joyfully celebrated the start of the worldwide sports festival and the enjoyment it will bring to Venezuelan families.

¡Domingo deportivo! Inicia el Mundial de Fútbol #Qatar2022 para disfrutar de la pasión y la alegría del balompié en nuestros hogares, junto a la familia, amigos y los más pequeños. ¿Cuál es tu selección favorita? ¡Los leo! — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 20, 2022

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the head of state wrote that with the start of the 2022 World Cup, the Venezuelan family will, “enjoy the passion and joy of soccer.”

“Sports Sunday! The World Cup #Qatar2022 begins for us to enjoy the passion and joy of soccer in our homes, together with family, friends and the little ones. Which is your favorite team? Let me know in the comments!” wrote the president on Twitter.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

