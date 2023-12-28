Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) has dealt a hard blow to the illegal mining and drug trafficking mafias, following the deployment of Operation Autana 2023.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, published a post on social media this Tuesday, December 26, highlighting the work of the FANB in ​​2023 to free 100% of the Yapacana National Park from illegal mining and drug trafficking practices.

Seguiremos garantizando la soberanía nacional y la integridad territorial de nuestra amada patria, mi CJ @Nicolasmaduro.

El pueblo, el Estado y sus instituciones siempre podrán contar con su Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana.

¡Estamos listos para los desafíos por venir! https://t.co/5ixG7BwcQ8 — Vladimir Padrino L. (@vladimirpadrino) December 26, 2023

The national leader detailed in the post that Operation Autana has so far eradicated a total of 4,450 makeshift bases, disabled 86 underground mines, and confiscated 241 boats, all in connection to illegal mining operations.

According to official records, Venezuelan authorities have also evicted about 14 thousand people involved in these operations from the Yapacana National Park, and detained another 51.

The Venezuelan minister for defense, Vladimir Padrino López, has reiterated the commitment of the Venezuelan military to the maintenance of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Venezuelan people.

Minister Padrino pointed out that the FANB, faithful in its duty, has made clear that it will always be willing to protect the people, their state, and all their institutions, as the main pillars upholding the nation.

“We will continue to guarantee the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of our beloved homeland,” Padrino wrote via social media. “The people, the state, and its institutions will always be able to count on their Bolivarian National Armed Force. We are ready for the challenges to come!”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

