Armed Groups Try to Retake Control of Cota 905

This Friday, May 13, a group of armed subjects tried to enter Cota 905 to retake control of the neighborhood, however, they were repelled by officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB).

The incident occurred in the afternoon, in the San Miguel sector, where a PNB headquarters is located, which previously served as the home of delinquent Garbys Ochoa, aka El Garbys.

According to security agencies, the officials detected the approach of the criminals beforehand and contained the criminal group, consisting of approximately eight men armed with rifles and explosives.

#Caracas Sujetos armados con fusiles lanzaron una granada fragmentaria al módulo de la DCDO de la PNB en la Cota 905. Los sujetos huyeron hacia rumbo desconocido. 2 funcionarios resultaron heridos, ambos estables. Comisiones policiales se desplegaron en la zona — Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) May 14, 2022

Upon seeing the action of the police, the criminals fled towards the El Cementerio neighborhood, throwing grenades and leaving two police officers injured as a result of the splinters from the explosives.

After the attack, since the dawn of Saturday, police commissions were deployed in Cota 905 and El Cementerio to find those responsible for the attack on the PNB post.

Intelligence information claims that the perpetrator of the attack is El Garbys, who is presumably hiding between Miranda state regions of Barlovento and Valles del Tuy.

They also add that from his hiding place, he maintains contact with Dimas, a criminal operating in Cota 905, who would have received the order to attack.

It is worth remembering that in July 2021 the national government activated Operation Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro, with the aim of eradicating the criminal gangs that were present in Cota 905.

#Cota905 Director de la PNB, Elio Estrada, dirige operativo en sectores de la Cota 905 para ubicar a delincuentes que atacaron con granada sede policial del lugar pic.twitter.com/1h2M2vsz8t — Eligio Rojas (@ELESPINITO) May 14, 2022

As a part of this operation, security agencies seized El Garbys home, which now functions as a post for the PNB.

In the midst of this operation, the leaders of the mega-gang that operated there also fled: Carlos Calderón (El Vampi), Garbys Ochoa and Carlos Revette (El Koki), among others, most of whom fled to Colombia and received protection there. El Koki (or Coqui) returned to Venezuela a few months later and tried to regroup his criminal band near Las Tejerias, Aragua state. There, in a confrontation with law enforcement agents, he was killed last February.

Featured image: View of a street in Cota 905, Caracas. Photo: Twitter/@ELESPINITO.

