Venezuela Reports 1,287 New COVID-19 Cases on Sunday

Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, heading the working meeting with the presidential team for the prevention and control of COVID-19, this Sunday, April 18, reported that 1,287 new COVID-19 infections from community transmission were registered in the past 24 hours. Caracas was afflicted with the highest number of cases with 162, followed by Yaracuy with 157, and Anzoátegui with 150.

“We are ending the week of flexibility and we must maintain prevention measures,” said Rodríguez. “This graph explains the reasons for the measures taken by President Maduro and the positive aspects of these timely action.”

RELATED CONTENT: Five Social Security Workers Arrested in Venezuela for COVID-19 Vaccine Theft

Rodríguez explained that Venezuela’s cases were stable at the beginning of 2021. In March, when the President announced that the P.1 and P.2 variants had been recorded in Venezuela, there was an increase in contagion cases in the country.

“President Nicolás Maduro decided on the policy of two radical weeks, but we saw that growth was maintained, which is why one more week was added,” she explained.

RELATED CONTENT: Blood-Clotting Illness PVT 30x More Prevalent in Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Recipients than AstraZeneca – Oxford Researchers

The vice president reported that this week the country’s recovery rate rose by one percentage point, reaching 91%, with 15,333 active cases through Sunday, April 18.

New community infections were distributed as follows throughout Venezuela:

• Caracas: 162

• Yaracuy: 157

• Anzoátegui: 150

• Sucre: 133

• La Guaira: 121

• Miranda: 96

• Carabobo: 88

• Falcon: 60

• Zulia: 52

• Monagas: 49

• Bolivar: 48

• Aragua: 47

• Nueva Esparta: 42

• Lara: 28

• Cojedes: 24

• Apure: 12

• Barinas: 7

• Portuguese: 5

• Trujillo: 5

• Táchira: 1

Rodríguez also announced that 17 deaths were recorded as a result of the pandemic: five in Caracas, three in Yaracuy, two in Sucre, two in Nueva Esparta, two in Aragua, one in Anzoátegui, one in Mérida, and one in Miranda.

Featured image: Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, during the weekly report on COVID-19.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Odry Farnetano

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL