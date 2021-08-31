Venezuela Proposes ALBA-TCP Strengthen Ties with ASEAN and Arab League

This Monday, August 30, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, invited the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) to establish cultural and tourist ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Arab League.

During a videoconference to discuss cooperation strategies in cultural and tourism issues, Plasencia emphasized that cultural connections cannot be forged without tourism.

He added that all of the nations that make up ALBA possess virtues in this regard, and extended a commitment on behalf of Venezuela to provide strength and support so that culture and tourism “spread in the region.”

RELATED CONTENT: ALBA Movements Issue Alert Over Coup Attempt in Peru

#EnVideo 📹 | Canciller @PlasenciaFelix, ratificó el compromiso de #Venezuela con el fortalecimiento de la identidad cultural en la región, durante su intervención en la Reunión conjunta de Ministras y Ministros de Cultura y Turismo del @ALBATCP #30Agohttps://t.co/0iL69ZzAoV — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) August 30, 2021

Plasencia stressed that mechanisms for international unity should be promoted, because in his opinion the Organization of American States and the Lima Group have passed into oblivion.

Venezuela is committed to the advancement of policies that promote tourism and culture, recalled Plasencia.

RELATED CONTENT: ALBA-TCP and Iran Discuss Cooperation and Common Agenda – Ties with Latin America a Priority for Persian Power

“We are committed, so that the greatest source of culture and tourism is our region,” he said. “I have no doubt that we can do it.”

For his part, the Minister for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, noted that Venezuela continues to make its international programs on cultural matters available to the alliance, as well as its experience with the certification of World Heritage sites by the United Nations.

The Minister for Tourism, Alí ​​Padrón, also spoke during the videoconference, and recommended cooperative training and development efforts to provide optimal care for tourists.

Representatives from the nine countries that make up the ALBA-TCP alliance, including Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua, among others, participated in the videoconference.

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Felix Plasencia. Photo courtesy of Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL