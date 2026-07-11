Public-private coordination will support long-term national development, she stated.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced the implementation of policies aimed at encouraging activity in ten strategic economic sectors during remarks delivered from La Guaira.

“I have spoken about 10 engines of the economy that are being activated following this double seismic event to provide momentum for the economic recovery,” she said, emphasizing that the policies are intended to maintain a path of economic growth for national development.

The Venezuelan leader said the entire Cabinet is currently deployed across the country to ensure the effectiveness of the contingency and reactivation plan.

Rodriguez also announced coordination between the public and private sectors with the objective of consolidating a new stage focused on sustainable development.

The Acting President said her nation is at a key moment that will allow it to move toward structural, long-term planning.

Her announcement marks the end of the emergency phases and the beginning of a growth model in which the priority will be strengthening the domestic productive sector, attracting foreign investment, and maintaining economic stability.

“We are now moving beyond this humanitarian situation to advance toward a comprehensive development project,” Rodriguez said.

She also reaffirming her administration’s commitment to guiding Venezuela toward a scenario of shared prosperity, where the combined capabilities of the public and private sectors will be the driving force that guarantees the well-being of the entire population.

(Telesur) by JF