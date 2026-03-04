 Venezuelan Fishing Sector Grows by 23% in First Months of 2026 – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 4, 2026
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during an inspection of the Pacific Seafood Fish Processing Plant in Cumaná, Sucre state. Photo: Prensa Presidencial.

