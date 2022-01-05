Venezuelan Nationals Assassinated in Colombia – Plasencia Demands Duque Respect for Peace Accords

On Tuesday, January 4, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, Félix Plasencia, urged the Colombian government of President Iván Duque to respect the 2016 Peace Accords, after another massacre occurred in the western Colombian department of Valle del Cauca which left three Venezuelans dead. Plasencia made this demand after the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) alerted about a massacre that took place at Jamundí, in Valle del Cauca, where three Venezuelan nationals were killed.

📆 Fecha: 03/01/22

📍 Lugar: Jamundí, Valle del Cauca

👥 Nº de Víctimas: 3 personas Es la primer masacre ocurrida en 2022 pic.twitter.com/dWWwmrNaak — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) January 4, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: The Monómeros Case Becomes a Factor in Colombia’s Presidential Campaign

According to information provided by INDEPAZ, the three Venezuelans had lived in the area for about five years and worked in construction.

Minister Plasencia questioned the position adopted by Duque who, instead of taking steps to halt the massacres, has “intended to sweep them under the rug with his empty speeches and his usual false positives.”

Háganos un favor a todos, respete los Acuerdos de Paz por los que tanto trabajamos colombianos, venezolanos, la Comunidad internacional y la ONU, y permita que desescale el conflicto y la crisis humanitaria estructural que se vive en Colombia y que afecta a toda la región — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 4, 2022

“Do us all a favor,” wrote Minister Plasencia on Twitter, “respect the peace accords, for which Colombians, Venezuelans, the international community and the UN worked so hard, and allow the conflict and the structural humanitarian crisis in Colombia, that affects the entire region, to de-escalate.”

Plasencia urged Duque to respect the 2016 Peace Accords, signed between the government of then President Juan Manuel Santos and the now defunct armed insurgent organization Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

RELATED CONTENT: Violence in Colombia Near Venezuelan Border Raises Military Alert

Nunca podrá exportar su guerra fratricida, porque de este lado de la frontera siempre encontrara patriotas que pondrán freno a su política de sangre y exterminio. Reiteramos nuestra demanda a las agencias de la ONU para detener esta práctica violatoria de los DDHH — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 4, 2022

The peace accords, the negotiations for which took place in Cuba for four years, were backed by the entire international community.

Plasencia blamed Duque for the death of 171 activists and 1,286 signatories of the Peace Accords, in 2021 alone. He also condemned the Colombian government for the extreme violence in Colombia has internally displaced 10 million people.

Featured image: Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, has urged President Iván Duque of Colombia to respect the 2016 Peace Accords. Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translations: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.