Presidential Recall Referendum Deemed Inadmissible by Venezuela’s Electoral Authority

The President of Venezuela’s National Electoral Board (JNE), Tania D’Amelio, announced this Thursday, January 27, that the request for a referendum to revoke the mandate of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, is inadmissible.

During a press conference, D’Amelio detailed that only 42,241 people signed the request, which represents 1.01% of the electoral roll. Similarly, she reported that no state in the country achieved the 20% required according to the laws that regulate recall referenda.

These figures cover 98.6% of all signatures for the request promoted by the Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (MOVER) and supporting groups Todos Unidos por el Referendum Revocatorio, Democratic Right, and MIN Unity.

The National Electoral Board submitted the report on the process for receiving requests (signatures) for the consideration of the board of directors of the electoral body on Wednesday, January 26, a process that lasted 12 hours and took place in 1,200 reception centers across Venezuela.

Opposition blamed Guaidó

José Francisco Contreras, general secretary of the Democratic Right organization, pointed to Juan Guaidó as responsible for the small number of signatures collected.

Contreras said that the main cause of this failure was the “sabotage from the dome that revolves around the ‘interim government’ of Juan Guaidó.”

#URGENTE🔴 Oposición sólo logra recaudar 50 mil firmas de las 4.185.997 requeridas por la normativa. Fracasa así el intento de activar un #ReferendoRevocatorio contra el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro. Según este número la derecha necesitaría 83 días de firmas para lograr el cometido pic.twitter.com/MVW9E8My3N — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) January 27, 2022

In addition, he accused the National Electoral Council (CNE) of truncating the possibility of people confirming requests, although he did not delve into the details of this complaint. He claimed to have collected 50,000 signatures.

No more Recall Referenda during this term

In a series of tweets by the CNE, the electoral authority highlighted the most important facts stressed by rector D’Amelio. It concluded that in accordance with Constitutional provisions based on Article 72 of the Venezuela Constitution, no further recall initiative can be admitted during the current presidential term.

En caso contrario, dará por finalizado el proceso, con lo cual se activará la previsión constitucional que establece que solo podrá hacerse una solicitud de revocatoria durante el período para el cual fue elegido el funcionario. #CNE #Venezuela — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) January 26, 2022

The CNE wrote that under these circumstances the recall referendum process “will be terminated, which will activate the Constitutional provision that establishes that only one revocation request can be made during the period for which the official was elected.”

Featured image: CNE rector Tania D’Amelio announcing the results of the collection of signatures within the recall referendum schedule approved by the electoral authority. Photo: Wilmer Errades/Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

