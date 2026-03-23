 Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez Announces Energy Saving Plan For Extreme Heat and Dry Season – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 23, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a working meeting with her public infrastructure cabinet to design an energy-saving plan at Miraflores Palace on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a working meeting with her public infrastructure cabinet to design an energy-saving plan at Miraflores Palace on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.