On Saturday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the activation of a national electricity-saving plan and other preventive measures in response to the phenomenon of perpendicular solar rays over the country amid the dry season.

During a high-level meeting with the cabinet of services and public works, as well as CORPOELEC officials, Rodríguez warned that a 45-day period began that day, during which solar radiation will directly impact the Venezuelan territory. There will be a significant increase in temperatures and drought throughout the country.

The acting president issued an urgent call for national awareness to advance an energy-saving plan to mitigate the temperature increase. She explained that the Ministry of Electric Energy will publish a protocol inviting citizens to adjust the use of air conditioners to a temperature no lower than 21 degrees celcius and to disconnect non-essential high-consumption electrical equipment.

Rodríguez instructed Communications Minister Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela to launch an information campaign to guide families and public agencies on the reasonable use of electricity during this period.

Technical surveillance and fire prevention

As part of the strategy, the Chavista leader ordered the use of thermal drones to monitor areas with the highest heat concentrations and prevent impacts on the transmission system.

Likewise, she requested the immediate collaboration of governors and mayors to intensify pica y poda (trimming) plans in anticipation of a possible increase in forest fires that typically impact power lines during this season.

Rodríguez emphasized that the national government is working as a team to protect infrastructure and ensure the continuity of the energy supply despite the demands imposed by current climate conditions.

Impact of US sanctions on the electrical service

The acting president took the opportunity to denounce the US blockade and illegal sanctions for preventing the full recovery of this essential service for the population. She underscored that although the system has been recovering capacity through its own efforts, US sanctions limit the response to a demand that grows alongside the country’s economy.

She concluded by reiterating the need to end US financial aggression against Venezuela in order to consolidate the strategic energy stabilization projects that the people and the economy demand.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF