Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— The acting president of Venezuela and commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Delcy Rodríguez, led the training cruise launch ceremony of the Simón Bolívar Training Ship on Saturday, March 21, in La Guaira, with a message of unity for the newly appointed military high command.

On its 36th Training Cruise, titled “Seas of Union for Bolívar’s Dream 2026,” the ship will carry a message of integration to Grenada, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Mexico, and Cuba.

During her speech, the acting president urged the crew and the new military high command to follow Liberator Simón Bolívar’s example of resilience after facing temporary defeats. “Bolívar suffered defeats and betrayals, but he always knew how to reorganize his forces to move forward. That message is clearer than ever for our Armed Force today,” said Rodríguez, who also linked this spirit of perseverance to the recent victory of the Venezuelan baseball team in the World Championship.

She emphasized that Venezuela’s true victory lies in national unity. “Our victory is unity, coming together, and consensus. I believe that we can definitively defeat hatred and intolerance so that reconciliation among Venezuelans prevails,” she stated before wishing the cadets “fair winds and following seas.”

Military reorganization after US invasion

During the ceremony, Rodríguez emphasized that the commitment of the FANB high command to the legacy of the Liberator is the pillar that guarantees the FANB’s cohesion in the face of any difficulty.

The Chavista leader stated that the new commanders must lead the institution with a work ethic that prioritizes discipline and honor. She explained that the recent change in the military leadership seeks to consolidate a strategic direction capable of emulating the perseverance of Simón Bolívar in the most complex moments of the independence war.

According to the acting president, the ability to reorganize forces in the face of adversity is the main lesson that the new military leadership must apply to ensure the stability of the country.

Venezuela’s pride and historical anti-imperialist stance was heavily hit by the bloody January 3 US military bombing of the country, causing the assassination of more than 100 people and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores. Many in the country see the appointing of a new military command as a necessary step to reorganize forces amid the inadequate military response to the US military invasion.

Naval training and diplomacy

Under the command of Captain Carlos de Suze Santos, 216 crew members of the ship Simón Bolívar—including 120 cadets from the Bolivarian Navy—will travel more than 4,000 nautical miles on a 97-day training tour. This “floating school” will not only strengthen technical capabilities in nautical arts but will also serve as an arm of Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Rodríguez emphasized that the training ship is a symbol of sovereignty that would carry the Venezuelan identity to every port where it docks. “Go forth, sail the seas, and return with the same courage and love for Venezuela. Carry the spirit of our father Simón Bolívar and his teachings of how to be statesmen and stateswomen,” the acting president wished.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC