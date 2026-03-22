 Acting President of Venezuela at Military Ceremony: ‘Our Main Victory is Unity’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 22, 2026
The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, on board the training sailing ship Simón Bolívar at La Guaira port, March 21, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, on board the training sailing ship Simón Bolívar at La Guaira port, March 21, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.