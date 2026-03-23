The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully executed the 75th wave of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4, codenamed “O Fatima Al-Zahra (SA),” in honor of martyred Iranian commanders and as a firm response to continued Zionist and American aggression.

According to an official statement from the IRGC released on Sunday night, the latest phase was carried out in the name and memory of martyrs, including Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the martyred spokesperson for the IRGC, and Hojatoleslam Esmaeel Khatib, the martyred Minister of Intelligence.

The operation precisely targeted new military deployments and hiding places of Israeli troops across various parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, based on accurate reconnaissance by the IRGC’s operational intelligence units.

The IRGC also struck Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, which is a key hub for US aggressors’ deployments and air operations directed against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Advanced ballistic missiles were used in this operation.

The IRGC also issued a stern warning to Zionist and American terrorist forces, emphasizing that they remain fully under the constant surveillance of the Corps’s superior intelligence apparatus.

The IRGC stressed that attempts to conceal soldiers in civilian areas, such as the town of Arad, will offer no protection.

“Hiding them in towns will not save their lives due to the IRGC’s intelligence superiority,” the Corps declared, underscoring the precision and inevitability of future responses to any aggression.

Operation True Promise 4 continues as a sustained and decisive campaign by the Islamic Republic to defend its sovereignty, support the axis of resistance, and impose consequences on the occupying Israeli regime and its American backers for their repeated violations and crimes against the region and the Iranian nation.

The IRGC reiterated its commitment to maintaining overwhelming operational dominance, vowing that no hiding place or defensive measure will shield the aggressors from accountability.

The criminal US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.

The Iranian Armed Forces have responded by launching almost daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied lands as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

They have conducted their retaliatory strikes based on the principle of “eye for an eye,” inflicting heavy losses on the enemies.

(PressTV)