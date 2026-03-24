 Venezuela Receives 411 Repatriated Citizens as US Deportations Continue – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 24, 2026
Repatriated Venezuelan migrants passing migration control at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.

Repatriated Venezuelan migrants passing migration control at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, on Monday, March 16, 2026. Photo: IG/@minjusticia_ve.