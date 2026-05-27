A group of Chavistas demanding the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, kidnaped by the US in January 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña R./EFE.

A group of Chavistas demanding the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, kidnaped by the US in January 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña R./EFE.