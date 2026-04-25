Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, next to the Supreme Court president, Justice Caryslia Rodríguez, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello during a judicial ceremony in Caracas on Friday, January 30, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, next to the Supreme Court president, Justice Caryslia Rodríguez, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello during a judicial ceremony in Caracas on Friday, January 30, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.