On Tuesday, January 24, Venezuelan National Assembly Deputy Diosdado Cabello presented the Bill for the Oversight, Updating and Financing of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Related Organizations before the plenary. The bill was approved in the first discussion by a clear majority.

Cabello highlighted that this law will allow for oversight and regulation of the financing and performance of NGOs. “This will help us to bring order to a sector where there is definitely no order,” he said.

“Behind these organizations, there are ambitious political groups,” Cabello stated. “They have no credibility to present themselves before the people anywhere, and they use the NGOs to try to get support.”

Cabello warned that 62 NGOs are operating in Venezuela for political purposes. “They receive money from foreign organizations, from foreign governments, and their purpose is no longer humanitarian or social but to impose their version of democracy.”

Where the money comes from

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, commented that NGOs are designed for the welfare of different sectors of the population. However, in Venezuela, “they are nothing more than political parties,” he said. “Things must be called by their name.”

“Everyone wonders, where does the money of these NGOs come from?” Rodríguez continued. “With what money did some politicians finance their past elections campaigns?”

“One of the legal requirements of a political party in Venezuela is that it cannot, under any circumstances, receive financing from foreign governments or powers. It is illegal,” he highlighted.

During the debate on the bill, the opposition deputies abstained from voting. However, the proposal was approved in the first discussion by a parliamentary majority and will now go on for approval in a second discussion.

