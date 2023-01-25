Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, representing Venezuela at the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, called for unity and solidarity among the region’s countries and social movements.

The Venezuelan foreign minister made this call during his participation in the first forum of social movements of the CELAC, CELAC Social, on Monday, January 23.

Minister Yván Gil, heading the Venezuelan delegation, arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday to participate in the 7th CELAC Summit scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 24.

Upon his arrival in Argentina, the minister posted on social media, “Following the guidelines of President Nicolás Maduro, we arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to participate in the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC. We bring the voice and truth of the Bolivarian people!”

Thereafter, he participated in the first forum of CELAC Social, in which representatives of social movements from countries across the region took part.

“The voice of Venezuela resounded among the movements of CELAC Social, calling for unity and solidarity to defeat the blockades and threats of fascism,” Minister Gil stated. “CELAC is unity.”

The president of the Venezuelan Parliamentary Commission for the Development of Communes, Blanca Eekhout, also participated in CELAC Social, where she asserted that no imperialist threat would be able to prevent the meeting of the peoples.

“We are participating in CELAC Social in Argentina,” she posted on her social media. “There will be no imperialist threat that can prevent the meeting and the advancement of the peoples. In unity, we will win!”

Social movements, trade unions and political, human rights, native peoples’ and women’s organizations of the region have come together under the banner of CELAC Social to create an institutional framework for the regional integration of the peoples and to formalize spaces for dialogue with the governments.

Venezuela condemns right-wing aggression

Earlier on Monday, the Venezuelan government condemned a plan by the Argentinian right wing to attack and smear the Venezuelan delegation at the 7th CELAC Summit.

In collusion with the country’s judiciary, the Argentinian right wing tried to execute a “deplorable show” against President Maduro in order to disrupt the summit. Due to these aggressions, President Maduro canceled his visit to Argentina, and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil is heading the Venezuelan delegation in his place.

