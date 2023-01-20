On Wednesday, January 18, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and deputy of the National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, announced in his television program Con el mazo dando that a bill will soon be brought to the National Assembly to make the financing of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) transparent.
The idea for this proposal originated from Commander Hugo Chávez’s criticisms of the process of foreign entities and self-interested individuals financing NGOs without consideration for the will of the Venezuelan people. Cabello commented that the proposal is to settle a “historical debt” with Chávez and the Bolivarian Revolution.
Jorge Rodríguez: No Reason to Continue Mexico Talks With People Who Do Not Keep Their Word
Deputy Cabello criticized the portal La Patilla, owned by former Globovisión CEO Alberto Ravell, for claiming that Cabello is carrying out an unethical campaign against NGOs. In response, Cabello branded the portal “La Patilla Podrida” [The Rotten Patilla].
“I am transparent; I am not hiding anything,” Cabello stated, adding that the proposed laws are not “dirty” and that there is a need to impose legislation on the financing of NGOs as other countries have done.
“Commander Chávez told us in a speech that it is our duty to legislate on this matter, and we are going to take it to the National Assembly,” said Deputy Cabello. “One who has nothing to hide has nothing to fear.”
(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/KZ
Victoria Torres
-
Victoria Torres#molongui-disabled-link
-
Victoria Torres#molongui-disabled-linkJanuary 14, 2023
-
Victoria Torres#molongui-disabled-linkJanuary 10, 2023
-
Victoria Torres#molongui-disabled-link
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)